Here's What To Do In Cleveland For Labor Day Weekend!

Labor Day is very early in September this year, this coming Monday! Here's what to do if you are in northeast Ohio this weekend, with our events to do in Cleveland from August 30th to September 2nd.

Cleveland National Air Show

The Cleveland National Air Show presented by Discount Drug Mart will showcase a patriotic line-up of military jet demonstrations including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-35A Lightning II and A-10C Thunderbolt II on Labor Day Weekend (August 31, September 1 & 2) at Burke Lakefront Airport. The event will also feature vintage WWII Warbirds including a B-25 Mitchell Bomber and B-17 Flying Fortress. Get tickets here!



Cleveland Oktoberfest

Drink beer and be happy! Plus, taste and sample German food, listen to live music, and enjoy all the polka you can handle. Get tickets and more information at clevelandoktoberfest.com!



St. Rocco’s Festival

If you're not sick of Italian food and a carnival atmosphere from the Feast earlier this month. head to St. Roccos. rides and more. Plus, rumor is there is a $1,000 prize for at climbing a greasy telephone pole. Really. More info here.

Geauga County Fair

There's literally SO much to do in Burton this weekend, it's hard to tell you everything. Exhibits, livestock, games, music, and all the food you can eat. More info at geaugafair.com.



The Cleveland Orchestra performs 'The Empire Strikes Back' at Blossom

The Cleveland Orchestra will be performing the music from the classic Star Wars movie this weekend and Blossom while the film is screened as well! More information at clevelandorchestra.com.