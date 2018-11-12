Watch: First Look At Toy Story 4!

I'm not sure we're emotionally ready for this

November 12, 2018
Ben Fontana
Fireworks launch behind a giant statue of the Buzz Lightyear character at the new Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Toy Story Land officially opened to guests on Saturday

© TNS

Perhaps the best Pixar movie of all time, Toy Story, has always done great at keeping the story alive with its sequels Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3.

Now, get ready for ... Toy Story 4.

The first teaser trailer has all of our familiar characters and voices, plus, a crafted spork with googly eyes? Either way, some laughs and maybe a good cry is sure to come.

This movie is probably going to mean more to 30 year olds than it will to their kids.

Summer 2019 can't some soon enough.

