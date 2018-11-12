Watch: First Look At Toy Story 4!

Perhaps the best Pixar movie of all time, Toy Story, has always done great at keeping the story alive with its sequels Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3.

Now, get ready for ... Toy Story 4.

The first teaser trailer has all of our familiar characters and voices, plus, a crafted spork with googly eyes? Either way, some laughs and maybe a good cry is sure to come.

This movie is probably going to mean more to 30 year olds than it will to their kids.

Summer 2019 can't some soon enough.