Watch: First Look At Toy Story 4!
I'm not sure we're emotionally ready for this
November 12, 2018
Perhaps the best Pixar movie of all time, Toy Story, has always done great at keeping the story alive with its sequels Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3.
Now, get ready for ... Toy Story 4.
The first teaser trailer has all of our familiar characters and voices, plus, a crafted spork with googly eyes? Either way, some laughs and maybe a good cry is sure to come.
This movie is probably going to mean more to 30 year olds than it will to their kids.
Summer 2019 can't some soon enough.