List: Trader Joe's Pumpkin Products

Who doesn't love shopping at Trader Joe's!? You're about to fall in love with these new products.

  • Pumpkin Bagels and Gluten-Free Pumpkin Spice Bagels - With real pumpkin pie bits inside.
  • Pumpkin O's - TJ’s version of Cheerios with the flavor of the season.
  • Pumpkin Spice Coffee - Made with ground vanilla beans, pumpkin oil, orange peel, cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg. It also comes in K cups.
  • Pumpkin Chai Spice Loaf - Little cakes with cream cheese frosting? Yes, please.
  • Chocolate Mousse Pumpkins - These mini pumpkin cakes layer chocolate cake and mousse and are very festive.
  • Pumpkin Rolls - Like the cinnamon rolls in a can, but better.
  • Pumpkin Cream Cheese - It may be overkill on a pumpkin bagel, but you can be the judge.
  • Pumpkin Spice Cookies - Nothing says fall like these leaf-shaped, pumpkin-flavored shortbread cookies covered in sprinkles.
  • Pumpkin Ice Cream - It’s “Pilgrim Joe’s” take on the frozen treat.
  • Pumpkin Organic Toaster Pastries - TJ’s version of Pop-Tarts will warm you up on a cool fall morning.
  • Pumpkin Spice Caramel Corn - It has roasted pumpkin seeds and walnuts, so it’s practically a health food.
  • Pumpkin Butter - It’s not pumpkin-flavored butter, but more like apple butter and you can make a sauce with it, put it on ice cream or toast, or eat it by the spoonful.
