List: Trader Joe's Pumpkin Products
Here's what is hitting TJs this fall!
September 16, 2019
Who doesn't love shopping at Trader Joe's!? You're about to fall in love with these new products.
- Pumpkin Bagels and Gluten-Free Pumpkin Spice Bagels - With real pumpkin pie bits inside.
- Pumpkin O's - TJ’s version of Cheerios with the flavor of the season.
- Pumpkin Spice Coffee - Made with ground vanilla beans, pumpkin oil, orange peel, cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg. It also comes in K cups.
- Pumpkin Chai Spice Loaf - Little cakes with cream cheese frosting? Yes, please.
- Chocolate Mousse Pumpkins - These mini pumpkin cakes layer chocolate cake and mousse and are very festive.
- Pumpkin Rolls - Like the cinnamon rolls in a can, but better.
- Pumpkin Cream Cheese - It may be overkill on a pumpkin bagel, but you can be the judge.
- Pumpkin Spice Cookies - Nothing says fall like these leaf-shaped, pumpkin-flavored shortbread cookies covered in sprinkles.
- Pumpkin Ice Cream - It’s “Pilgrim Joe’s” take on the frozen treat.
- Pumpkin Organic Toaster Pastries - TJ’s version of Pop-Tarts will warm you up on a cool fall morning.
- Pumpkin Spice Caramel Corn - It has roasted pumpkin seeds and walnuts, so it’s practically a health food.
- Pumpkin Butter - It’s not pumpkin-flavored butter, but more like apple butter and you can make a sauce with it, put it on ice cream or toast, or eat it by the spoonful.