Watch: Vampire Weekend Covers 'Don't Dream It's Over'
HEY NOW! HEY NOW!
June 17, 2019
I had the ultimate concert experience on Friday watching Vampire Weekend at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
I mentioned their cover of Crowded House's 1986 'Don't Dream It's Over,' and now there's video to prove the awesomeness!
At first I didn't know where they were going with it ... but then I heard the "HEY NOW! HEYYYY NOW!" and was like 'Ohhhh.'
Be right back, trying not to dream my experience Friday is over.