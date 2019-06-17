Watch: Vampire Weekend Covers 'Don't Dream It's Over'

I had the ultimate concert experience on Friday watching Vampire Weekend at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

RELATED: Vampire Weekend rocks out at Jacobs Pavilion

I mentioned their cover of Crowded House's 1986 'Don't Dream It's Over,' and now there's video to prove the awesomeness!

Video of Vampire Weekend - Don’t Dream It’s Over (Crowded House cover)

At first I didn't know where they were going with it ... but then I heard the "HEY NOW! HEYYYY NOW!" and was like 'Ohhhh.'

Be right back, trying not to dream my experience Friday is over.