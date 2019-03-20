Take The Kids To Vroom! At The Science Center This Spring And Summer
This seems like the perfect weekend activity!
March 20, 2019
Great Lakes Science Center is turning automobiles inside out and exploring the science, technology, engineering and math that makes them go in Vroom! A Car Adventure, now open at the Science Center!
You won’t need a license to get hands on in this expansive new exhibition, developed and curated in-house by the Science Center’s Exhibits team.
From a Tot Garage area for the youngest tinkerers to an exhibit that demonstrates how self-driving cars are able to see using a LIDAR sensor, Vroom! is sure to get every guest’s curiosity racing.
Visit Vroom! now through September 2!