Walnut Wednesday Returns To Downtown Cleveland!

Do you work downtown? Do you miss stepping outside for lunch? How about all those delicious Cleveland food trucks? You're in luck.

Downtown Cleveland Alliance's Walnut Wednesday returns this Wednesday, May 2nd!

Walnut Park (a.k.a. Perk Plaza) will host over 20 food trucks every Wednesday from 11 am to 1:30 pm, and you'll have plenty to choose from.

Whether its tacos, pizza, smoothies, burgers, or treats, Walnut Wednesday and all of its food truks will help cure your lunch hunger.

Click here for a complete list of food trucks that will be there!