AJR Sings '100 Bad Days' With Kids And Its The Sweetest Thing

Brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan (aka AJR) will be coming to Cleveland this June for LaureLive, and we can't wait!

Before they join us in June, they're promoting their new album Neotheater and giving us chills.

AJR performed their hit song '100 Bad Days' with the chorus at PS22 elementary school full of 10-year-old kids, and its seriously a 'crazy cool collaboration.'

Video of &quot;100 Bad Days&quot; AJR ft. PS22 Chorus

You can't tell me this is one of the coolest performances you've ever seen. From the ukulele, to the trumpet, to the kids harmonizing. I mean, wow.

Lead singer Jack said "I loved you guys, this was amazing."

"This does not remind me at all of my elementary school experience," Jack added. "You guys are way, way more behaved and way more passionate ... you guys are seriously admirable, at such a young age. I'm proud to just be in front of you right now."

Ryan added that "this was seriously one of the best days we've ever had."

