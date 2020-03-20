Welshly Arms Sharing Live Performance Videos For Fans On YouTube

Welshly Arms hopes that you are all safe, healthy, and practicing social-distancing as best you can during these uncertain times.

The band is currently safe and healthy here in Cleveland, Ohio and trying their best to safely work on music during this newfound “downtime.”

As a band, they felt like it would be a good time to share footage from one of their favorite shows of 2019 as nearly all music venues are dark and silent around the world. Welshly Arms believes in the power of music to bring healing, joy and unity.

The band hopes that these songs that they upload to their YouTube channel over the next few weeks brings you a tiny bit of respite from the unfortunate situation we’re all facing due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus crisis.

As always, Welshly Arms hopes you find safety, shelter, and peace in the “Sanctuary” that is music. Check out their content and live performances here.