Wendy Williams & Friends Cleveland Show Cancelled For This Friday

Wendy Williams & Friends, originally scheduled for Friday, August 23rd has been canceled.

Tickets will be returned and refunded for Window, Phone, and Web sales. Credit card refunds will appear within 10-14 days after the date of cancelation.

Guests who purchased tickets with cash will be issued a check within two (2) weeks after the refund has been processed. Refunds are for purchases with handling fees conducted through official Playhouse Square ticketing sources (Ticket Office, phone sales and playhousesquare.org).

Guests who purchased tickets through a third party or broker should contact them directly for refunds.