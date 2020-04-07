West Park To Hold 'Tree Lawn Sing Along' On April 15th

On Wednesday, April 15th at 5 pm, we are asking West Park to take a break, come out on the lawn, and sing their hearts out!

We had so much success with the city of Lakewood last Tuesday, and then again with Crocker Park on Friday, we figured we would continue to spread the positive vibes throughout the community in northeast Ohio.

Join in on a little happy hour fun with a sing-a-long hosted by us, and sing with us while we take a break from all the Covid-19 talk.

Need to brush up on your lyrics? Here are the songs we will be playing!

Love Shack - The B-52's

Uptown Funk - Bruno Mars

Don't Stop Believin' - Journey

Livin' On A Prayer - Bon Jovi

Here are three ways to listen if you want to sing along with us.

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home, Sonos, etc., you have a radio at home! Tell your smart speaker to enable RADIO.COM. Then tell her to "Play Q104." It's that easy. You can use your smartphone and your computer by tuning into radio.com/q104/listen. Tune your radio to 104.1 FM (Q104)

Let’s all join together and spread some light and positivity!