The Bachelor Chin Mystery: What Happened To Kirpa?

There was a lot going on during Monday night's episode of The Bachelor.

Elyse leaving, Heather finally getting her "first kiss," Cassie's comfy "private" island date with Colton, the drama between Onyeka and Nicole.

But the real burning question is why the heck was there a band-aid on Kirpa's chin?! The show just put her on screen and never explained!

Thankfully, ABC posted a deleted scene with the answer. Turns it, Kirpa was doing it FOR THE GRAM.

Video of Kirpa’s Chin Injury - The Bachelor Deleted Scene

“I was trying to be basic and take a picture in front of the ocean at the start of the sunset,” Kirpa explains.

“But it had rained, and I forgot about that ... Thailand f—ed me up! But not in a good way.”

The search for the perfect selfie ended with a sprained wrist and five stitches. All in a day's work.