What To Watch Tonight: A Concert Tribute To Elton John

''Elton John: I'm Still Standing — A Grammy Salute'' is a concert tribute to the veteran pop star Elton John!

The concert will feature performances from some of the biggest names in music as they come together to celebrate Elton’s incredible 55-year career.

Performers include Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran.

Some of today's biggest musicians will be performing Elton's biggest hits on the GRAMMY stage. Here's a look at the list of planned performances:

"The Bitch Is Back" — Miley Cyrus

"Candle In The Wind" — Ed Sheeran

"Daniel" — Sam Smith

"I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues" — Alessia Cara

"Your Song" — Lady Gaga

"Rocket Man" — Little Big Town

"Border Song" — Christopher Jackson & Valerie Simpson

"Don't Go Breaking My Heart" — SZA & Shawn Mendes

"Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters" — Maren Morris

"We All Fall In Love Sometimes" — Chris Martin

"My Father's Gun" — Miranda Lambert

"Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" — Kesha

"Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" — John Legend

"Bennie And The Jets" — Elton John

"Philadelphia Freedom" — Elton John

"I'm Still Standing" — Elton John & Ensemble

In addition, there will be special appearances by Jon Batiste, Neil Patrick Harris, Christopher Jackson, Anna Kendrick, Gayle King, Lucy Liu, Valerie Simpson, and Hailee Steinfeld.

The concert was filmed at Madison Square Garden back in January (two days after the 2018 GRAMMY awards took place). The tribute to Elton John is the latest in a series of televised specials produced between the Recording Academy and CBS Television. The network has previously aired GRAMMY tributes to Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, and the Bee Gees.

Meanwhile, Elton is busy gearing up for a massive farewell tour. The 70-year-old super star will embark on the Farewell Yellowbrick Road Tour this fall. He'll be in Cleveland on November 3rd!