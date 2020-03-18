Meet The New Cleveland Browns Players

The Cleveland Browns appear on their way to going back-to-back in winning the NFL offseason.

The Browns landed the top tight end and top right tackle available in free agency and secured a mentor and backup quarterback for Baker Mayfield.

The newest members of the Browns offense in 2020 will be tight end Austin Hooper, right tackle Jack Conklin, fullback Andy Janovich, and quarterback Case Keenum.

The team cannot confirm any roster moves until the new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. eastern.

Jack Conklin fills a gaping hole on the right side of the Browns' offensive line to keep QB Baker Mayfield upright and in one piece. Conklin, 25, was named an all-pro during his rookie year after being selected eighth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Hooper gives Mayfield another sure-handed target to throw to. The last two seasons, both Pro Bowls for Hooper, he caught 148 of 185 targets and he’s caught 214 of 277 targets since being picked by the Falcons in the third round of the 2016 draft.

“I picked Cleveland because I knew the GM, I really liked [head coach Kevin] Stefanski from watching his film from afar and I believe in Baker [Mayfield],” Hooper told 92.3 The Fan in an exclusive interview with Bull and Fox. “I think he’s a really talented young quarterback and just take a look at all of the pieces there that are already in place on that roster.

“The way it was sold to me was that they’re just a couple of pieces away from getting to where they wanted to go. It was an exciting opportunity for me that I thought would be foolish to turn down.”

Fullback Andy Janovich was acquired from the Broncos in a trade, according to multiple reports. New head coach Kevin Stefanski utilizes fullbacks in his offensive system.

Over four seasons in Denver, Janovich has appeared in 50 games where he has caught 22 passes for 233 yards with a touchdown and run 13 times for 51 yards with three touchdowns.

Case Keenum is the consummate professional for Mayfield to lean on. He only spent one season working under new Browns head coach Stefanski – 2017 in Minnesota – but it was enough to make the veteran journeyman comfortable enough to come to Cleveland, his seventh NFL stop in nine years.