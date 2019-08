The band Why Don't We is super excited to share their new song 'What Am I' with you today!

Here's what the band had to say about their new single that was just released.

"Our new single, 'What Am I' is out now! It's about falling in love and it shows another side of us musically and we're super proud of it, so we hope you guys love it!"

The song also comes with a writing credit to Ed Sheeran!