4 Things to Know About WonderStruck Artists: The Airborne Toxic Event

Are you as excited as we are about WonderStruck in Cleveland?! The event formerly known as LaureLive will now take place September 12th & 13th at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland and it will be the biggest music festival in Cleveland this year!

The 2020 line-up is the best they've ever had including bands like Portugal. The Man, Walk The Moon, Of Monsters and Men, Third Eye Blind, SHAED, Quinn XCII, Trombone Shorty, Saint Motel, The Airborne Toxic Event, Atlas Genius, The Vindys, The Floorwalkers and more!

In an effort to familiarize you with the WonderStruck artists, (and to get you excited), the following is Q10-4 Things You Gotta Know About...

The Airborne Toxic Event

Named after a section in Don DeLillo's novel White Noise. In the book, a chemical spill releases a poisonous cloud, dubbed by the military and media as an "airborne toxic event." Lead singer Mikel Jollett has a genetic autoimmune disease that led to the development of two cosmetic conditions: Alopecia areata and Vitiligo. Prior to the formation of the band, and to supplement his fiction writing, Jollett supported himself as a freelance writer, contributing to NPR, Los Angeles Times, Filter and Men's Health, among other organizations. Formed in the summer of 2006 in Southern California, the band quickly rose to popularity, and by December 2006, Rolling Stone named the group one of the "Top 25 Bands on MySpace."

