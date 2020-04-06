4 Things to Know About WonderStruck Artists: Of Monsters And Men

Are you as excited as we are about WonderStruck in Cleveland?! The event formerly known as LaureLive will now take place September 12th & 13th at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland and it will be the biggest music festival in Cleveland this year!

The 2020 line-up is the best they've ever had including bands like Portugal. The Man, Walk The Moon, Of Monsters and Men, Third Eye Blind, SHAED, Quinn XCII, Trombone Shorty, Saint Motel, The Airborne Toxic Event, Atlas Genius, The Vindys, The Floorwalkers and more!

In an effort to familiarize you with the WonderStruck artists, (and to get you excited), the following is Q10-4 Things You Gotta Know About...

Of Monsters and Men

The band hails from Iceland! See if you can pronounce the band members’ names: joint vocalists/guitarists Nanna Bryndis Hilmarsdóttir and Ragnar Þorhallsson, bassist Kristjan Pall Kristjansson, drummer Arnar Rosenkranz Hilmarsson and guitarist Brynjar Leifsson. Their debut album, My Head Is An Animal, went multi-platinum, and it was made in one weekend! The band earned a cameo appearance on season six of Game of Thrones in 2016. Of Monsters and Men’s hit song "Little Talks" was an international success, reaching the Top 10 in most music charts in Europe, including No. 1 in Ireland and Iceland, and No. 1 on US Alternative Songs. It is the most streamed song by an Icelandic artist ever!

