4 Things to Know About WonderStruck Artists: Portugal. The Man

Are you as excited as we are about WonderStruck in Cleveland?! The event formerly known as LaureLive will now take place September 12th & 13th at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland and it will be the biggest music festival in Cleveland this year!

The 2020 line-up is the best they've ever had including bands like Portugal. The Man, Walk The Moon, Of Monsters and Men, Third Eye Blind, SHAED, Quinn XCII, Trombone Shorty, Saint Motel, The Airborne Toxic Event, Atlas Genius, The Vindys, The Floorwalkers and more!

In an effort to familiarize you with the WonderStruck artists, (and to get you excited), the following is Q10-4 Things You Gotta Know About...

Portugal. The Man

‘Feel It Still’ was #1 on the Alternative Chart for a mind-blowing 20 weeks, breaking the record for most weeks at #1. Won a GRAMMY in 2018 for ‘Feel It Still’ The band met met and began playing music together in 2001 at Wasilla High School in Wasilla, Alaska before moving to Oregon. The members want the the band to have a bigger-than-life feel but did not want to name it after one of their members. Portugal was the first country that came to mind. Then, the period after states that ‘Portugal.’ is the name of the band, and 'The Man' states that it's just one person" (any one of the band members)

