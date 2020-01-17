Guess Who Will Headline Wonderstruck In Cleveland!

Wonderstruck, Cleveland's biggest and best music festival, will reveal it's line-up on Wednesday at noon.

Can you guess at who the headliners will be based on our emoji hints in the photo above?

Moving from its previous location at Laurel School's Butler Campus to the the campus of Lakeland Community College in Kirtland for 2020, festival-goers of WonderStruck in Cleveland will now have access to on-site parking, and the best acts that the festival has seen!

Early Bird Tickets On Sale Now

Early bird ticket prices end Tuesday at 11:59pm.

The Wonderstruck line-up will be revealed Wednesday at noon!

Festival fans can expect a similar musical vibe to the previous four years. The 2020 lineup will be the biggest in the five-year history of the festival - with artists boasting a combined monthly listenership on Spotify of over 100 million people - more than double the number of Spotify fans in any other year!