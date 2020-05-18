WonderStruck In Cleveland Offers Update On Festival Status

WonderStruck In Cleveland, the festival formerly known as LaureLive, was moved from June to September because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus public health crisis.

Now, with Ohio re-opening, but still a ban on large event gathering such as sporting events and music festivals, WonderStruck has offered the following update.

"The safety and well-being of our fans, artists, vendors, sponsors and workers remains our top priority. The state of Ohio is starting to open up, but the ban on festivals, concerts, sporting events, theme parks and other mass gathering has not been lifted. Any decision regarding WonderStruck will be made shortly, with guidance from the Ohio Department of Health at that time. Please check this page again for more information. Thank you for your continued interest in #ClevelandsMusicFestival and best wishes to all."