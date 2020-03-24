WonderStruck In Cleveland Postponed From June To September

We wanted you to be the first to know that WonderStruck in Cleveland has been re-scheduled for the weekend of September 12th and 13th, 2020 at Lakeland Community College.

A massive thank you goes out to LCC for being flexible and making their property available in September.

WonderStruck coordinated closely with their artists and are grateful that Portugal. The Man, Walk The Moon, Of Monsters And Men, Third Eye Blind, Quinn XCII, Trombone Shorty, Saint Motel, SHAED, The Airborne Toxic Event, Atlas Genius, The Vindys, The Floorwalkers, and more are still confirmed to perform.

Additional lineup updates will be announced as they become available.

Click here to buy tickets.

All previously purchased 2020 passes will be vailid for the new September 12-13 dates. If you are unavailable to attend the festival on the new dates, you may exchange your passes for the same level passes for the 2020 music festival. WonderStruck organizers will e-mail ticket holder directly with more details on an exchanse process.

Man music festivals around the country are cancelling their events entirely, but WonderStruck did not want to cancel, and felt that by moving the vent to September, it should give the festival proper time to stage the event in a safe and healthy environment.

Thank you very much for your patience and understanding, and look forward to seeing you in September at WonderStruck!