Ralph Breaks The Internet Is The Visually Stunning Sequel We've Been Waiting For

Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks The Internet explores the vast world of the internet, and goes beyond your average animated film, exploring concepts and themes that will keep you thinking long after you leave the theater.

As a bonus, you'll have a hard time wiping that smile off your face, because Wreck-It Ralph 2 is just as cute as the original.

Its been six years since 2012's Wreck-It Ralph hit theaters, and from my point of view, it's worth the wait.

The sequel welcomes back video-game bad guy Ralph (John C. Reilly) from 'Fix-It Felix' and his best friend Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) from 'Sugar Rush.'

Director Rich Moore built a visually stunning world in this movie that has so much for viewers to appreciate.

Moore literally had to build an animated concept of the internet, a world so big that its hard to comprehend, let alone design. Disney didn't disappoint in its effort.

courtesy Walt Disney Studios

The plot is fun enough, of course, but keeping your eyes peeled for every nook and cranny of the world wide web makes Ralph Breaks The Internet truly special.

It makes sense, since this version of Wreck-It Ralph came from the same guys who made the original, and the Oscar-winning Zootoopia, which had its own brilliant animated world.

There are two sides to this film, and its a good mix for kids and parents. As Ralph and Vanellope explore the internet on their adventure, their journey is both incredibly exciting and overwhelming.

For the mature audience, there are surprisingly some emotional struggles that Ralph and Vanellope go through in this movie are pretty intense and complicated. It was honestly not what I expected, but a breath of fresh air from some other animated films that have pretty shallow themes.

For the kids, Ralph and Vanellope learn the value of friendship, with plenty of laughs along the way.

By far the funniest scene of the movie comes when Vanellope glitches into the dressing room of the Disney princesses. For the first time ever, all of the Disney princesses are together in one room, and hilarity ensues.

courtesy Walt Disney Studios

From inside jokes, to comments on the intertwined themes in each Disney princess movie, to the intricate quality of the characters, this scene has everything you want and more.

Vanellope is smitten with the crazy and completely unpredictable internet, but when she learns where she truly belongs from the princesses, both her and Ralph start to understand their place in the world.

Ralph is nervous and uncomfortable in the loud and fast world of the internet. He's a big guy, but on the inside, Ralph has a heart of gold. So he's a small town kid in a big city, and as soon as he gets there, he can't wait to go back home and see the sun rise.

There's nothing wrong with the way Wreck-It Ralph 2 tells their story, and it comes across as unique, which is why I really like this movie.

It made me laugh and it made me think about how I use the internet. It also made me think about how society has been impacted by the internet. And this is from an animated kid's movie!

Along with Ralph and Vanellope, Shank (Gal Gadot) and Yesss (Taraji P. Henson) make their debuts in Ralph Breaks The Internet, and they are awesome additions to the story.

Ralph Breaks the Internet hits theaters on November 21st!

Ben At The Box Office rating: 4 out of 5 Buckets of popcorn