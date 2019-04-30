Ohio Ranked As One Of The Worst States For Nurses

According to a recent study, Ohio ranks near the bottom of the list in the U.S. among the best states for nurses. In fact, Ohio came in 44th out of 50 states (and D.C.) in the country.

See the full results and methodology of the survey here.

Ohio ranked 21st for 'Opportunity and Competition,' but came in dead last in the 'Work Environment' rankings.

The good news, Ohio ranked 5th among the states in terms of highest annual nursing salary (adjusted for cost of living).

Some factors that were used to determine the rankings for nurses were:

Average Annual Salary for Nurses

Quality of Nursing Schools

Tuition Cost per Credit for BSN Online Program

Nurses per 1,000 Residents

Ratio of Nurses to Hospital Beds

Mandatory Overtime Restrictions

Quality of Public Hospital System

Share of Population Living in a Primary-Care HPSA:

Oregon came in first as the best state for nurses, followed by Minnesota, Washington, New Mexico and Maine.

Ohio shared the bottom of the rankings with Mississippi, Oklahoma, Alabama, Louisiana, Hawaii, New York, and the District of Columbia.