These Are The Best Fast Food Salads, According To Nutritionists

Fast food chains might not be the first places you think of when it comes to eating healthy, but these days they offer more nutritious options on their menus: salads.

We can at least try and be healthy, right?

Nutritionists warn that the calories and sodium levels in these items may be high, but these are their top picks for salads from your favorite fast food spots.

McDonald’s Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad - The variety of leafy greens used is a plus, nutritionists like the baby spinach, romaine, baby kale, and more. Plus, it has black beans, roasted tomatoes and poblano peppers. On the flip side, the salad has a lot of sodium (1,070 mg) and the cilantro lime glaze is made with some questionable ingredients and a lot of preservatives. Maybe skip the dressing.

Subway Turkey Breast Salad - Nutritious greens including spinach, along with veggies like cucumbers, green peppers, red onions and tomatoes make this salad nutrient-dense and low calorie, but the dressing is the thing to watch out for here. The 344 calories and 560 mg of sodium in this salad don’t include dressing, so be aware.

Chick-fil-A’s Grilled Market Salad - This is the top pick for healthiest fast food salad from these nutritionists because it’s high in protein (28 grams) and fiber and isn’t off the charts in sodium (710 mg) and fat (14 grams). To make it even healthier, they suggest skipping the blue cheese and keeping the dressing light, but where’s the fun in that?