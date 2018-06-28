Dreamstime

Bay Village and Rocky River Rank High on Wallethub's Best Lakefront Beach Towns

With the views you get from these cities it's no surprise!

June 28, 2018
Bay Village and Rocky River rank No. 8 and No. 13 on a national listing by Wallethub for best lakeshore beach towns.

Not too far behind was Vermilion, which was ranked 24th.

WalletHub investigated over two hundred towns that had at least one beach and had a population between 10,000 and 25,000. 

Congratulations!

