Best Patios In and Around Downtown Cleveland

Few things in life are more entertaining than spending a beautiful morning, afternoon or evening sitting on a beautiful patio at a favorite restaurant. Summer has finally arrived in Cleveland and it's the perfect time to fully embrace the places our city has to offer.

Here are some of our favorite spots to hang out in and around downtown Cleveland!

Hi and Dry – 2221 Professor Avenue, Tremont

Alley Cat Oyster Bar – 1056 Old River Road, Flats East Bank

Great Lakes Brewing Company – 2516 Market Avenue, Ohio City

Azure Rooftop Lounge – 2017 East 9th Street, Gateway District

Barrio – 806 Literary Road, Tremont

Porco Lounge – 2527 West 25th Street, Ohio City

Collision Bend – 1250 Old River Road, East Bank of the Flats

Town Hall – 1909 West 25th Street, Ohio City

Edison’s Pub – 2373 Professor Avenue, Tremont

Coastal Taco – 1146 Old River Road, Flats East Bank

Market Garden – 1947 West 25th Street, Ohio City

Nuevo Modern Mexican – 1000 East 9th Street, North Coast Harbor

Bakersfield – 2058 West 25th Street, Ohio City

Puente Viejo – 1220 Huron Road, PlayhouseSquare

