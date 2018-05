Best Patios In Cleveland's Suburbs

Few things in life are more entertaining than spending a beautiful morning, afternoon or evening sitting on a beautiful patio at a favorite restaurant. Summer has finally arrived in Cleveland and it's the perfect time to fully embrace the places our city has to offer.

Here are some of our favorite spots to hang out in Cleveland's 'burbs!

The Oak Barrel – 5975 Canal Road, Valley View

– 5975 Canal Road, Valley View Rivals – 6710 Smith Road, Middleburg Heights

– 6710 Smith Road, Middleburg Heights Brew Garden – 16555 Southpark Center, Strongsville

– 16555 Southpark Center, Strongsville Tommy's Summer Place -1325 Linda Street. Rocky River (Join us Friday, July 6th for Yappy Hour!)

-1325 Linda Street. Rocky River (Join us Friday, July 6th for Yappy Hour!) Pier W – 12700 Lake Avenue, Lakewood

– 12700 Lake Avenue, Lakewood Georgetown – 1414 Riverside Drive, Lakewood

– 1414 Riverside Drive, Lakewood Market - 1137 Linda Street, Rocky River (Join us Friday, July 20th for Yappy Hour!)

- 1137 Linda Street, Rocky River (Join us Friday, July 20th for Yappy Hour!) East 55th on the Lake – 5555 N Marginal Road, Cleveland

– 5555 N Marginal Road, Cleveland Around The Corner - 18616 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland (Join us Friday, July 13th for Yappy Hour!)

- 18616 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland (Join us Friday, July 13th for Yappy Hour!) Moosehead Hoof & Ladder – 7989 Columbia Road, Olmsted Falls

– 7989 Columbia Road, Olmsted Falls Herb’s Tavern – 19925 Detroit Road, Rocky River

– 19925 Detroit Road, Rocky River Nighttown – 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights

– 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights 100th Bomb Group – 20920 Brook Park Road, Cleveland

– 20920 Brook Park Road, Cleveland Sarita – 14523 Madison Avenue, Lakewood

– 14523 Madison Avenue, Lakewood Rocky River Brewing Company – 21290 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River

– 21290 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River Don’s Pomeroy House – 13664 Pearl Road, Strongsville

– 13664 Pearl Road, Strongsville La Dolce Vita – 12112 Mayfield Road, Cleveland

– 12112 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Yuzu – 13603 Madison Avenue, Lakewood

– 13603 Madison Avenue, Lakewood Fire – 13220 Shaker Square, Cleveland

