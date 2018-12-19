Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Teacher's Beyoncé-Inspired Christmas Decorations

December 19, 2018
Features

It always amazes me to see how creative my teacher friends are during the school year. The way they decorate their classrooms for the first day of school, they way they change the decor to reflect the season and upcoming holidays. I wish I could decorate my desk throughout the year but, lol, I definitely do not have the energy for that.

At one elementary school, a group of teachers who bond over their love for Beyoncé decided to bring their favorite music into the classroom in a very unique way.

D O N ’ T W O R R Y , B E - Y O N C É. I love working with these girls so much. Our love is BIG, for each other & for Queen B. #BEYhive #bowdowngrinches #WeSleighEveryday #BringTheBeatIn #OTR [email protected] @beyonce @theellenshow

A post shared by Courtney Tibbetts (@courttibbetts) on

Beyonce
Teachers’ Night Out
Teachers Night Out

