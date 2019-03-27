Chris Martin Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker
The Coldplay singer included his children in the order
Chris Martin is concerned and he’s had enough. The Coldplay singer has reportedly filed a restraining order against a woman who he says has been stalking him.
According to The Blast, Martin says the woman thinks the two are in a relationship, and has been at his home and has even left frightening notes and a package inside the gate.
Martin reportedly included his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, and his children, Apple and Moses, in the order.
One person Martin doesn’t have any problem being close to is ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. When the actress went on her honeymoon with new husband Brad Falchuk in January, Martin tagged along. Paltrow called it a very modern honeymoon and said all of the kids and family friends were there as well.
A month earlier, Martin and Coldplay released live album Live in Buenos Aires, concert film Live in Sao Paulo, and documentary A Head Full of Dreams.