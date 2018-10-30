DJ Khaled Added To Voice Cast Of Animated Will Smith Movie

DJ Khaled is joining Will Smith and Tom Holland in the voice cast of an upcoming animated film.

Related: Rock the 'We The Best' & 'Father of Asahd' 3's From DJ Khaled's New Shoe Line

Spies in Disguise is set for a September 2019 release. The story follows Lance (Smith) and Walter Holland). One is a super cool and charming spy, and the other invents the super cool gadgets Lance uses. When an event happens, they must learn to rely on each other like never before in order to save the world.

It isn’t known what role DJ Khaled will be playing, but we do know it’s his first foray into the world of animated movies.