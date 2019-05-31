Ed Sheeran Shares Acoustic Version of "I Don't Care"

Ed Sheeran has turned “I Don’t Care,” his latest #1 single that he originally recorded with Justin Bieber, into another one of his signature acoustic ballads.

The track will appear on the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album No.6 Collaborations Project. It’s due out on July 12th and also features a collaboration with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock.

Sheeran has released the track listing for the album, but has not revealed what the other collaborations are yet. It appears there are 15 songs and 22 guests.