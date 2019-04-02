What Grace VanderWaal Asked for on Her First Performance Rider

One of the perks of stardom is that sometimes you can literally have whatever you want. Some artists famously abuse this power when it comes to performance riders – the pieces of paper that dictate what must be provided backstage at a concert. But Grace VanderWaal isn’t very demanding.

The 15-year-old recalled the first time she was asked what she wanted on her rider. After clarifying what exactly a rider was, VanderWaal kept it healthy.

“I didn’t have anything like 500 green M&Ms and only green,” the “Stray” singer told RADIO.COM. Get the details in the video above.

Grace’s answer ties in nicely with our recent exclusive look at another very important decision one faces in the course of a day: what to choose at the vending machine. Take a look at Grace’s pick below.