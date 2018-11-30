Hugh Jackman Taking 'Greatest Showman' Songs On The Road

The music from The Greatest Showman is such a hit that one of the stars of the movie is taking it on the road.

Hugh Jackman is doing an arena tour. He called it a dream come true on The Today Show.

“I’ve done it in Australia, but now I’m going to go around the world,” Jackman gushed. “I’m going to cities all over America; we’re going to Europe; we’re going to the U.K.; we’re going back to Australia and the New Zealand. I’m singing, I’m dancing, I’m telling stories.”

The Hugh Jackman - The Man. The Music. The Show tour kicks off in Germany on May 13th and arrives in the U.S. on June 18th in Houston.

Jackman said he will be joined by a 26-piece orchestra and more than two dozen singers and dancers on songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, and other Broadway shows and films.

Jackman sings on several numbers that appear in the movie and on the original soundtrack for The Greatest Showman. Check out a behind-the-scenes look at “From Now On” below.

HUGH JACKMAN -- THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.

May 13 -- Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

May 14 -- Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 16 -- Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

May 17 -- Amsterdam, Germany @ Ziggo Dome

May 19 -- Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

May 21-- Manheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

May 22 -- Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena

May 24 -- Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena

May 27 -- Birmingham, England @ Birmingham Resorts World Arena

May 30 -- Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 2 -- London, England @ The O2 Arena

June 3 -- London, England @ The O2 Arena

June 18 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

June 19 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

June 21 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 22 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 24 -- Detriot, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 25 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 27 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 28 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 29 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 30 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 1 -- Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 3 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 5 -- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 6 -- Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

July 10 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 11 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 13 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 14 -- Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

July 16 -- San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

July 17 -- San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

July 19 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

July 20 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

