Jason Mraz Sings To Sick Teen In Hospital

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz did his best to boost the spirts of a sick teenager in Missouri. The Grammy Award-winner visited 18-year-old Madison Taliaferro in the hospital while she waits for a second double lung transplant.

Mraz sang his hit songs “I’m Yours” and “Have it All.” Madison’s mother posted videos of the moment on Facebook. She wrote that the nurses at the hospital arranged for Mraz to come sing to Madison because they knew she loved musicals and enjoyed singing.

A GoFundMe page for Madison's family says she was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis and underwent a double lung transplant in 2012, but her lung function suddenly and unexpectedly declined recently.

Her mom continued on Facebook: “Madison has been such a trooper through all of this and continues to be the nuts and bolts of our family. She loves deeply and unconditionally and I love her so very much for being such a huge inspiration to all those hearts she touches.”

