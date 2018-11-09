Jennifer Lopez & Bad Bunny Release Sultry New Video

The collaboration that had to happen… has happened.

JennIfer Lopez and Bad Bunny just released a new video for their song “Te Guste.” J Lo and the Latin trap star get a lot of screen time in the tropical-themed video. A red sports car also gets a starring role.

We had a pretty good idea the song was coming. J Lo posted a video from the video shoot last month on Instagram. It showed Bad Bunny in a monitor over her shoulder while both stars could be heard singing in Spanish.