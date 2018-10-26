John Legend Delivers Early Christmas Present

Halloween is still a few days away, but it’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas. John Legend is giving us an early gift with his new album, A Legendary Christmas. The artwork is reminiscent of Bing Crosby’s classic, White Christmas.

The album includes traditional renditions of Christmas classics:

New interpretations of old favorites:

And original songs:

Here’s the complete track listing:

What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder)

Silver Bells

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)

No Place Like Home

Bring Me Love

Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day

Christmas Time Is Here

Waiting for Christmas

Purple Snowflakes

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

Please Come Home for Christmas

Wrap Me Up in Your Love

By Christmas Eve

Merry Merry Christmas

And here’s where you can hear it live this holiday season:

11/15/2018: Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/17/2018: Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater

11/20/2018: Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre​​

11/23/2018: Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Resort Spa and Casino

11/24/2018: Mashantucket, CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods​​

11/25/2018: Boston, MA @ Boch Center

11/27/2018: Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

11/28/2018: Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor

12/03/2018: New York, [email protected] Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

12/04/2018: Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

12/06/2018: Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre​​

12/07/2018: Verona, NY @ Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino

12/09/2018: Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre​​

12/10/2018: Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

12/12/2018: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

12/13/2018: Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House

12/15/2018: Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre​​

12/16/2018: Salt Lake City, UT @ Abravanel Hall

12/18/2018: Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

12/19/2018: Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12/21/2018: Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

12/23/2018: Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

12/29/2018: Costa Mesa, CA @ Segerstrom Center for the Arts

12/30/2018: San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre