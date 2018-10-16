Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Take Lie Detector In Carpool Karaoke

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is back, and fans are getting a look at what to expect. James Cordon is sharing the highlights of the new season, which features Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin taking a lie detector.

The first question we hear from Jenner in the trailer: "Do you like my hair like this?" Baldwin replies: "I do," and the lie detector man in the back seat confirms it's true. Then it's Baldwin's turn to ask a question: "Have you ever created a fake Instagram to look at what your ex-boyfriend is doing?" Jenner says Baldwin already knows the answer is yes and it's confirmed to be true. The final quesiton in the trailer relates to Baldwin's fiance, Justin Bieber.

Snoop Dogg & Matthew McConaughey and Jason Sudeikis & The Muppets are also featured in the upcoming season. New episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series air on the Apple TV app and on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV every Friday.