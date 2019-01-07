Lady Gaga's "Shallow" Wins Golden Globe

The song that drove the hit film A Star is Born won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. “Shallow” was performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper and was co-written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

“Shallow” ties the love story of a declining rocker and an ascending pop star together with its theme of leaving the past behind and taking a chance on something better. Ronson thanked Cooper, who also directed the remake, after accepting the award.

“You took our heartfelt honest tune and you gave it emotional resonance that we could have only dreamed of,” Ronson said. “The narrative of your beautiful heartbreaking film is why we’re standing up here tonight.”

Ronson then turned to an emotional Gaga and called her the “captain of the S.S. Shallow.”

“You’re the one who led us into the deep waters and truly made this song what it is with your devastatingly beautiful performance in the film as an actor and as a singer and we thank you for that.”

Watch the complete backstage press conference below.

That was as good as it got for A Star is Born, though. Cooper and Gaga struck out on the awards for Best Actor and Best Actress. The film also lost out on Best Motion Picture, Drama to the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and Cooper came up short for Best Director.