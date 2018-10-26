Madonna Offering $140k For Private Chef

If you’re looking for a six-figure job and you know how to cook – Madonna wants to talk to you. The “Like a Virgin” singer is looking to hire a private chef to cook kosher meals and travel around the world with her. The salary? Up to 140,000 U.S. dollars a year.

Madonna posted an ad on the Talent Private Staff website for the cook to work in her London, Lisbon and New York homes. The ad has since been taken down, possibly because of all the attention it was getting.

Part of the ad read: “The Principal does not run a kosher kitchen (separate equipment for meat/dairy etc), but you must be familiar with all the basic rules (no dairy and meat served together, no pork, fish must have fins and scales- no swordfish, shellfish etc.)”

In the meantime, the queen of pop is cooking up a new album that at last check was expected to be released sometime in 2019. Madonna mentioned the project in a tweet yesterday.