Surprise -- Halsey Featured on New BTS Album

Just when we thought we couldn’t get any more excited about the new BTS album, the K-pop sensations teased a new song with Halsey that will be among the tracks on the release.

A video promoting “Boy with Luv” begins with the singer-songwriter working in a ticket booth, before walking outside to reveal the 7-member boy band sitting on a couch. Halsey gives them a look and walks away as a few seconds of the new song play.

The clip ups the anticipation for the new BTS LP Map of the Soul: Persona. It will be released this Friday, a day before the band performs on Saturday Night Live.

Sounds like the perfect occasion to bring a date to. In a previous interview, BTS members told RADIO.COM what they look for in a companion.