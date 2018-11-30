Watch Video For John Legend's "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

The crooner dishes up his take on a holiday classic

November 30, 2018
Bob Diehl
John Legend performs on stage at the WSJ. Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

With all of the Christmas albums that get recycled this time every year, John Legend’s new A Legendary Christmas has provided a breath of fresh holiday air.

The upbeat album includes original songs, new interpretations of old favorites, and traditional takes on Christmas classics. Legend’s version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” with Esperanza Spalding falls somewhere between the latter two categories as it dips in and out of a swing feel.  

Legend just released a video for the song. It features Spalding and a group of children in lighthearted, traditional holiday scenes.

Legend has been embracing the holiday spirit this season. He and wife Chrissy Teigen just starred in A Legendary Christmas with Jon and Chrissy on NBC. It featured a visit by Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

John Legend
A Legendary Christmas
Kim Kardashian
Kris Jenner
Chrissy Teigen
Esperanza Spalding