Don't Ever Mess With Mr. Feeny!

Back in 1993, the show Boy Meets World introduced us to a wonderful family, some great friends and, most importantly, Mr. Feeny, the wise neighbor of the Matthews.

Twenty-five years later, 91 year old William Daniels, the actor who played Feeny, is still proving to us that he's pretty much the best human ever.

Over the weekend, someone broke into Daniels' home, where he was with his 89 year old wife, and, no, I know what you're thinking... it wasn't Eric Matthews asking for advice.

Daniels quickly turned the lights on in the house and the intruder ran off. Pretty simple, right? Mr. Feeny would never resort to violence. Full story here.