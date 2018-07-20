The Brady Bunch House Is For Sale!

Here's a story ... of a house named Brady

July 20, 2018
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Lifestyle

The Brady Bunch house is for sale, and the worries are that the future buyer might level the house, which apparently needs some construction love.

Here's a look at the house:

“I have several buyers already interested,” said Jodie Levitus Francisco, the realtor. “They’re developers for the lot size. They might tear down, but the listing agent said the family was hoping to get someone to preserve the house, and at $1.85, I don’t know if a developer would pay that much.”

Tags: 
brady bunch
los angeles