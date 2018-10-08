LIST: Reasons You Can't Miss The Q104 Pink Party & Happiness Hour

You're invited to join us this Thursday as we support Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the first ever Pink Party & Happiness Hour at Metro Lexus. We’re clearing out the car showroom and transforming the space into a glamorous pink event filled with lights, photo booths, ice sculptures, fashion shows, chocolate fountains and so much more. This will all culimate into a great evening filled with amazing food, hot new music and freebies --- all to support breast cancer research.

Here are some reasons why you just can't miss this new event:

Proceeds will be donated to VeloSano - 100% for the cure.

Not only will a portion of our ticket sales be donated to VeloSano with 100% of the money going towards cancer research, we'll also be hosting a raffle with tons of awesome prizes from our great partners. All funds raised from the raffle will be given to VeloSano. See our entire list of partners here.

You're going to eat very well.

You better come to the Pink Party & Happiness Hour hungry because your ticket will get you delicious treats including dishes from Catanese Classic Seafood, Chocolate Bar, Mad Mac's, Balance Grille, Lago East Bank and Fleming Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. Learn more about what each restaurant will be serving up here.

It's considered a "Happiness Hour" for more reasons than one.

In addition to bringing the community together to celebrate hope and come together for a cure, there will be booze for those who wish to enjoy a drink. There will also be soft drinks and other options for all.

We're going full VIP.

Our friends at Metro Lexus are providing FREE valet parking for Pink Party & Happiness Hour guests. That's right - expect to be treated like royalty.

You'll get up close and personal with two rising music stars.

Brynn Elliott is taking a break from her busy touring schedule to come play an intimate set for party-goers. She's recently been a guest on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan and TRL!

In addition to Brynn Elliott's performance, party-goers will also have the opportunity to catch an intimate set from up-and-comer Whitney Woerz who will be at Live In The Vineyard this November.

Jeremiah, Jack and Morgan from The Jeremiah Show will be in attendance.

The silly trio behind Q104's morning show is looking forward to mingling with Pink Party & Happiness Hour guests all night long and rumor has it they may be giving away some pretty cool prizes (cough concert tickets cough).

So, what do ya say? Will we see you this Thursday? Tickets are only $20 when purchased online prior to the event ($25 at the door) and, don't forget, all ages are welcome!

Purchase your tickets for the Q104 Pink Party & Happiness Hour here.

A HUGE THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS AND PARTNERS!