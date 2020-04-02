4 Things to Know About WonderStruck Artists: Quinn XCII

Are you as excited as we are about WonderStruck in Cleveland?! The event formerly known as LaureLive will now take place September 12th & 13th at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland and it will be the biggest music festival in Cleveland this year!

The 2020 line-up is the best they've ever had including bands like Portugal. The Man, Walk The Moon, Of Monsters and Men, Third Eye Blind, SHAED, Quinn XCII, Trombone Shorty, Saint Motel, The Airborne Toxic Event, Atlas Genius, The Vindys, The Floorwalkers and more!

In an effort to familiarize you with the WonderStruck artists, (and to get you excited), the following is Q10-4 Things You Gotta Know About...

QUINN XCII

1. Quinn XCII is pronounced Quinn 92, and his real name is Mikael Temrowski (his former stage name was Mike T)

2. In the Spring of 2019, he featured on “Love Me Less” with singer/songwriter MAX, which reached #17 at Top 40 Radio and was performed on Jimmy Kimmel, The Today Show, and more.

3. Quinn featured on the song "Kings of Summer” that helped bring him into the mainstream in 2017. The song spent weeks at #1 on Spotify’s Global Viral Charts, where it currently has over 80 million streams.

4. Began his career in 2011 when he started writing and recording his own music as a sophomore at Michigan State University.

