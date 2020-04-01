4 Things to Know About WonderStruck Artists: SHAED

April 1, 2020
Brian Conroy
SHAED live performance

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Concerts
Entertainment
Features
Music

Are you as excited as we are about WonderStruck in Cleveland?! The event formerly known as LaureLive will now take place September 12th & 13th at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland and it will be the biggest music festival in Cleveland this year!

The 2020 line-up is the best they've ever had including bands like Portugal. The Man, Walk The Moon, Of Monsters and Men, Third Eye Blind, SHAED, Quinn XCII, Trombone Shorty, Saint Motel, The Airborne Toxic Event, Atlas Genius, The Vindys, The Floorwalkers and more! 

In an effort to familiarize you with the WonderStruck artists, (and to get you excited), the following is Q10-4 Things You Gotta Know About...

SHAED

1. Based in Washington D.C., the trio of SHAED is Chelsea Lee and Max and Spencer Ernst (twins), who first met in high school and began writing music together a few years later.

2. Apple used their song ’Trampoline’ in its MacBook Air commercial, which debuted in October 2018, which helped the song rise in popularity.

3. The Ernst twins formed a folk rock duo called The Walking Sticks while in college at the University of Maryland.

4. Chelsea Lane and Spencer Ernst got married in October 2018.

Get your tickets to WonderStruck in Cleveland here now!

Tags: 
WonderStruck
SHAED
cleveland

Upcoming Events

02 Apr
Cleveland's Finest Hors D'Oeuvre Contest - To Be Re-Scheduled Progressive Field’s Discount Drug Mart Club
04 Apr
POSTPONED: 2020 Strongsville Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center
04 Apr
POSTPONED: Straight No Chaser: The Open Bar Tour MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
05 Apr
POSTPONED: 2020 Strongsville Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center
14 Apr
WNCX Blood Drive Lago Event Center at Aloft Cleveland Downtown (East Bank of the Flats)
View More Events