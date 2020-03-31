Q10-4 Things You Gotta Know About WonderStruck Artists: Third Eye Blind

Are you as excited as we are about WonderStruck in Cleveland?! The event formerly known as LaureLive will now take place September 12th & 13th at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland and it will be the biggest music festival in Cleveland this year!

The 2020 line-up is the best they've ever had including bands like Portugal. The Man, Walk The Moon, Of Monsters and Men, Third Eye Blind, SHAED, Quinn XCII, Trombone Shorty, Saint Motel, The Airborne Toxic Event, Atlas Genius, The Vindys, The Floorwalkers and more!

In an effort to familiarize you with the WonderStruck artists, (and to get you excited), the following is Q10-4 Things You Gotta Know About...

Third Eye Blind

1. The band was formed in San Francisco in 1993.

2. "Semi-Charmed Life," "Jumper," and "How's It Going to Be" all reached the Top 10 of the US Billboard Hot 100, while "Never Let You Go” reached the Top 20 in the late 1990s.

3. During Third Eye Blind concerts in the mid-90s, it was customary for the band to have a piñata release candy above their mosh pits. At a showcase for record executives, however, the band released live crickets from the piñata instead!

4. Recently wrapped up their 'Summer Gods Tour’ to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled album.

