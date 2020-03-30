Q10-4 Things You Gotta Know About WonderStruck Artists: Walk the Moon

Are you as excited as we are about WonderStruck in Cleveland?! The event formerly known as LaureLive will now take place September 12th & 13th at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland and it will be the biggest music festival in Cleveland this year!

The 2020 line-up is the best they've ever had including bands like Portugal. The Man, Walk The Moon, Of Monsters and Men, Third Eye Blind, SHAED, Quinn XCII, Trombone Shorty, Saint Motel, The Airborne Toxic Event, Atlas Genius, The Vindys, The Floorwalkers and more!

In an effort to familiarize you with the WonderStruck artists, (and to get you excited), the following is Q10-4 Things You Gotta Know About...

Walk the Moon

1. The band hails from Cincinnati, Ohio, formed by lead singer Nicholas Petricca in 2006, while a student at Kenyon College

2. The band’s name derives from the song "Walking on the Moon" by The Police.

3. “Shut Up and Dance” broke the record for consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart at the time.

4. Last summer, the band performed at the Space Center in Houston at the 50th human first moon landing anniversary concert.

