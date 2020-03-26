FS1 to Broadcast Indians' 2016 World Series Game 7 Today

When the Indians home opener date was released, we all groaned at the thought of watching the tribe kick off their season in the middle of a snowstorm in March. Instead, there is no game at all and it's sunny and 63 degrees.

That's kind of a cruel joke, but the day doesn't have to be completely without baseball as a number of networks are broadcasting old games today to give a resemblance of opening day baseball.

The MLB Network is broadcasting the 1994 Indians home opener against the Yankees

FS1 is broadcasting Game 7 of the 2016 World Series today at 4pm. If you're thinking that's kind of a downer considering they lost that game, don't forget about that game tying 2-run home run by Rajai Davis in the bottom of the 8th inning that CPR-ed (just made that up) new life into the game. The whole game is worth watching just for that reason alone!

STO is broadcasting the 1996 Indians home opener against the Seattle Mariners at 7pm.

So I know it's a bummer we're all sitting at home today instead of enjoying the crack of the bat at Progressive Field, but not all is lost.

You can still eat hot dogs, peanuts, and drink beer...but you can do it in your pajamas...the same way you've been doing everything else...