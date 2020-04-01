Jack Black's Half-Naked Tik Tok Dance Is Absolute Fire

This is how you make a debut

April 1, 2020
Brian Conroy
Jack Black dance video

(Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

So most of us are quarantined, and most of us are looking for things to do to entertain us.

Enter Jack Black.

He made his Tik Tok debut this week with a dance video of him in his backyard wearing only his shorts, cowboy boots, and a cowboy hat.

All I can say is WOW.

The energy level, the skill, the originality. I give him a 10. I needed that smile and you probably do too.

Enjoy.

#StayAtHome Dance ✂️ @taylorstephens -- @therealimaginarybear New #JablinskiGames is live. Link in bio.

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

 

 

