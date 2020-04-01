Jack Black's Half-Naked Tik Tok Dance Is Absolute Fire
This is how you make a debut
April 1, 2020
So most of us are quarantined, and most of us are looking for things to do to entertain us.
Enter Jack Black.
He made his Tik Tok debut this week with a dance video of him in his backyard wearing only his shorts, cowboy boots, and a cowboy hat.
All I can say is WOW.
The energy level, the skill, the originality. I give him a 10. I needed that smile and you probably do too.
Enjoy.
#StayAtHome Dance ✂️ @taylorstephens -- @therealimaginarybear New #JablinskiGames is live. Link in bio.