John Krasinski & Steve Carell Reunite for The Office Memories

March 30, 2020
Brian Conroy
NBC The Office

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In our current situation, there has been a lot of bad news lately, and actor John Krasinksi decided he would start a little show with nothing but positivity.

So he reached out to fans via social media last week asking for good news, and a whole slew of people sent in videos and stories and he used some of them in his new self-produced show called "Some Good News."

He even got some help from one of his guests via Face Time, none other than his former boss at Dunder Mifflin, Michael Scott (okay, it was Steve Carell)!

This year marks the 15th anniversary of "The Office," and they talked about their favorite episodes and their best memories of the show. It seems like all John Krasinski wants to do is put smiles on people's faces, and I think he's succeeding.

 

John Krasinski
Steve Carell
The Office
Some Good News

